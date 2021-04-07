No change to AstraZeneca vaccine advice, Irish immunisation group says

The advice on the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine remains unchanged for now, Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said this evening.

It will meet with EU colleagues in the coming days and will assess if new guidelines are warranted.

The body which advises on vaccines said it notes the finding from the European Medicines Agency regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine and statements from the UK.

The EMA has said there is a possible link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the vaccine.

The regulatory agency concluded that the overall benefits of the highly effective vaccine in protecting recipients from severe Covid-19, hospitalisation and death outweigh the risks of this very rare event.

NIAC said its current advice on the vaccine still applies.

"As previously advised, healthcare professionals and vaccine recipients should be informed that very rare, complicated clotting events have been reported in a small number of people who have recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine,” NIAC said.

"The Health Products Regulatory Authority highlights the importance of reporting suspected side effects associated with vaccines to www.hpra.ie.

"NIAC will meet to discuss the EMA’s statement and consult with EU colleagues. NIAC will also consider whether any further advice is required which will be issued to the Department of Health if that is warranted."

Read More

Read More

Online Editors