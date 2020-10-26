| 8°C Dublin

'No buzz on the streets or cheering crowd' - it was a marathon, but not as we know it

Running 26 miles is tough at the best of times, never mind during a pandemic, writes David Conachy

Hard slog: David Conachy ran his virtual Dublin Marathon in Slane GAA grounds where his daughter, Isobel, provided the refreshments. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

David Conachy

They talk about the loneliness of the long-distance runner. It's unlikely a lockdown marathon in the middle of a pandemic figured in their thinking, however.

This was loneliness like I'd never felt before.

I joined the throngs of people around the country who ran a marathon inside their 5km radius under Covid restrictions.