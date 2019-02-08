Taoiseach Leo Varadkar may claim to be cutting back on his meat intake but that didn't stop beef topping the menu for his dinner with the British Prime Minister.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar may claim to be cutting back on his meat intake but that didn't stop beef topping the menu for his dinner with the British Prime Minister.

'No breakthrough' on Brexit deal as Varadkar and May meet in Dublin

Theresa May's visit to Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park is said to have been a pleasant occasion, although there was no breakthrough on the Brexit deal.

The pair discussed the impasse over the backstop as well as the inability of Northern Ireland's main political parties to form an Assembly in Belfast.

Their meeting went on for over two hours before the Prime Minister was whisked back to Baldonnel airport under Garda escort.

Independent.ie understands the Taoiseach arranged for Mrs May to be offered a menu full of "good Irish produce".

The starter consisted of cured organic salmon. This was followed by a filler of Irish beef served with potato, green beans and parsnip purée.

For dessert there was meringue, followed by a cheese board.

Online Editors