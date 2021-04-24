Gardaí said there were no arrests for breaches of Covid-19 guidelines at Salthill in Co Galway today, after people were seen gathering on the strand enjoying the good weather.

Footage shared widely online tonight shows groups of young people congregating in the area and dancing on the beach.

Busy day down Salthill today.



(Not my video) pic.twitter.com/tJHauGlo3p — Enda Cunningham (@endacunningham) April 24, 2021

Gardaí attended the scene and asked the crowds to disperse, a garda spokesman said.

“Gardai attended salthill beach this event, Saturday, April 24. A number of persons were gathered in the area. Gardaí engaged with them and they dispersed,” he added.

“Gardaí are conducting further inquiries into potential breaches of the public health regulations. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Read More

It comes just days after parking restrictions had been lifted there.

Cones and barriers had been placed there earlier in the year at the request of local gardaí to limit movement in the area and discourage people from visiting places where social distancing could prove difficult.

An easing of restrictions will allow for greater freedom on Monday, with heritage sites, zoos and wildlife parks set to reopen as some outdoor activities can resume.

Under current guidelines people are allowed to meet outdoors, but only if the gathering involves two households. The meetings are expected to be in public places and not private gardens.