No appetite to extend Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions past November, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says

The Minister for Health has this evening said that it is the “clear intention” that Level 5 ends at the end of November but warned the next two weeks were critical with regard to suppressing the virus as much as possible.

The Minister said that he didn’t think there was “any appetite” to extend Level 5 past the end of this month.

Speaking on RTÉs Drivetime, Minister Donnelly urged people only to leave their homes for “reasonable excuses” in an attempt to suppress the virus before Ireland reached its expected departure from Level 5 restrictions on December 1.

“We want to get out the message to people that for the next two weeks, please stop,” the Minister said in relation to people meeting outside in large groups to drink and socialise.

“We want to ensure that large groups of people taking pints from pubs and drinking out on the street stops. I have been contacted by a lot of people around the country who are making huge sacrifices, in their jobs, businesses and lives.

“We had a great first three weeks of lockdown. We have just finished the fourth week and it hasn’t been a great week. The next two weeks are absolutely critical,” Minister Donnelly said.

The five-day average of daily cases has risen by over 100 cases per day in the last week.

Minister Donnelly also faced questions as to why government plans in tackling such gatherings changed three times in 24 hours from proposing to ban the ale of take-away pints to fining people who are found to be drinking in groups outside to deciding to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to discuss enforcement issues on current laws.

“In the end, we said, the Taoiseach and myself are going to meet the Garda commissioner to see if anything can be done.

“I don’t believe what was going on was fair to the vast majority of the country, we were reacting quickly, we brought it to cabinet and cabinet made a decision to meet with the Garda Commissioner to see if there are issues around current enforcement,” Stephen Donnelly said.

Minister Donnelly said the prospect of new laws being mooted was not to “threaten anyone” but said, “we are in a world where governments are having to do in a matter of days what they would normally take months to do. We are trying to act quickly and decisively.”

The Health Minister rejected the notion that regulations around meeting up outdoors are unclear.

“I think it is absolutely clear. Most people know that part of Level 5 is not meeting up with groups of people and not being handed pints in plastic glasses with beer mats on top of them which masquerades as a covered drink.”

Speaking on RTÉ News, Minister Donnelly said the country was still "largely on course" to meet its targets before the proposed end of Level Five restrictions but he admitted that the government are seeing signs of lockdown "fatigue".

Minister Donnelly encouraged people to "double down" for the next two weeks as the government "wants to be able to open up as much as possible".

"Six weeks is a long period of time for Level Five measures. We are seeing people become fatigued. Drinking in large numbers outdoors is a symptom of this, but we are also seeing more cars on the road recently."

Online Editors