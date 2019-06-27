No apology from Meath boss after row with reporter

There is no sign of a resolution between Andy McEntee and the 'Meath Chronicle' after a heated verbal confrontation between the Meath boss and a local journalist in the wake of Sunday's defeat to Dublin in Croke Park.

The newspaper went public with its request for an apology from Royal manager Mr McEntee - but one does not seem to be forthcoming.

Barring a private apology from Mr McEntee to the journalist in question - long-standing 'Meath Chronicle' reporter Jimmy Geoghegan - and/or a public statement, the issue is sure to rumble on until Meath play their fourth round All-Ireland SFC qualifier on July 6/7.

As of yesterday evening, Meath officials were unwilling to add to their earlier statement that confirmed they are investigating the matter.

This followed the local newspaper's earlier decision to go public with its account of the post-match confrontation.

According to the 'Chronicle', Mr McEntee clashed with Mr Geoghegan after the Leinster final as he left the post-match press conference in Croke Park when the reporter enquired if the manager would be releasing players to line out in the Meath county hurling championships this weekend.

"Are you f**king mad? What sort of f**king question is that to ask me?" was his alleged reply. Afterwards, Mr Geoghegan made his way towards the team bus in search of some player reaction. At this point, the 'Chronicle' alleges, Mr McEntee told Mr Geoghegan: "I'll take the f**king head off you if I see you near the f**king dressing room again."

The incident was reportedly recorded on tape, with Meath GAA issuing a short statement yesterday morning, stating: "Meath GAA is investigating this incident."

