A room was advertised for rent this week on a leading property website for €550 per month - despite having no access to cooking facilities.

'No access to the main kitchen' - room complete with fridge in the wardrobe for rent for €550 per month

The double bedroom in Kiltipper in Tallaght was advertised on Daft.ie and showed a fridge, microwave, kettle and toaster in the wardrobe.

The room - which also featured a traditional en-suite - was described by the advertiser as a "lovely SELF-CONTAINED BEDROOM...in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains". "The double room is equipped with fridge, microwave, toaster and electric kettle. There is also full use of your own Private Bathroom. There is no access to the main kitchen," the advert read.

The room, which was in an owner occupied house, was available for one person only and the €550 monthly cost included all bills. The advert was posted on the website on January 31 and was removed the same day.

The landlord in question did not answer on the number provided when contacted by Independent.ie. According to legislation which governs the rental sector a landlord must "provide facilities for cooking and for the hygienic storage of food", which includes a four-ring hob with oven and grill, a cooker hood or extractor fan, a ridge and freezer, or a fridge-freezer, a microwave oven as well as kitchen cupboards suitable for the storing of food and a sink with a draining area.

However, tenants renting a shared room in a home are not afforded the same protections - there is no legal requirement for your accommodation to meet minimum physical standards. However, if the unit is a self-contained unit (as the property was advertised as) tenants are covered under the Residential Tenancies Act 2004 and the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2015.

A spokesman for Daft.ie said the advert was not removed by the website but is no longer live and directed Independent.ie to the rules for advertisers section of the site.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said he is open to the idea of making it an offence for websites to accept advertisements for below-standard rental homes.

Responding to questions from Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin Mr Murphy said he would not rule out introducing legislation. "On the deputy's proposal to make it an offence for platforms to advertise or to place an obligation on them to regulate what is advertised, I would not see a problem if it is about professional property or letting platforms.

Following the minister's comments a spokesperson for Daft.ie said it complies with all existing legislation. "We try to encourage everybody to engage in best practice. As a business objective we want best practice on the site," he said.

Online Editors