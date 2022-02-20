No 21st birthday luck for Missy Keating on Dancing With the Stars

IT may have been her 21st, but there was no birthday luck for Missy Keating on Dancing With the Stars.

Last night, she became the latest celebrity to leave the RTÉ show, after the first dance-off of this year’s series.

But she didn’t take it too badly and vowed she was “going out to party” that night.

She and Ervinas Merfeldas performed a charleston to Out Out by Joel Corry & Jax Jones featuring Charli XCX & Saweetie.

"It's challenging," she said about preforming a Charleston.

“But I love a challenge."

They impressed judge Loraine who said that Missy “smashed it” with her comeback dance – she had missed the previous show – and they were awarded 24 points.

Elsewhere on the show, judge Brian was not as sure with the performance of Nicolas Roche and Karen Byrne, dancing a waltz to Love Ain't Here Anymore by Take That.

“When you're in balance, I loved it - but when you were out of balance, I hated it," he said.

But Nicky said he was enjoying it a little bit more every week.

Also on the show, Erica-Cody and Denys Samson, performed a salsa to Camila Cabello’s Don't Go Yet and Billy McGuinness and Hannah Kelly, danced an American smooth to by Dean Martin’s Ain't That a Kick in the Head.

"You're just so devoted to it," judge Loraine told Billy.

"The posture and the hold in that frame, were very, very good . . . you were on every beat."

Ellen Keane and Stephen Vincent performed a foxtrot to Love Story (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift.