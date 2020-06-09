Ninety Irish beaches awarded Blue Flag status - here's what made the list

| 13.8°C Dublin
A TOTAL of 90 Irish beaches and marinas have received Blue Flag awards for 2020.
The international quality award acknowledges beaches with high standards of cleanliness, maintenance, environmental protection and facilities.
A further 60 Green Coast awards were made to stretches of coastline where there is strong community involvement in clean-ups and maintenance.
Five beaches were awarded both accolades. They are Portmarnock in Fingal; Salthill and Silver Strand in Galway; Rosses Point in Sligo; and Ballinskelligs in Kerry.
Ninety Blue Flags is two more than last year and equals Ireland’s best ever record in the annual assessment.
The recipients are 80 beaches and ten marinas, the vast majority of them retaining flags they were awarded last year.
There was some movement in and out of the list, however. The north beach on famous Ballybunion strand in Co Kerry lost out this year because of what was categorised a “slight” deterioration in water quality.
Bertra in Mayo and Bundoran in Donegal regained Blue Flag status after losing it in 2019 while Claycastle beach at Youghal in Cork earned its first Blue Flag since 2011.
Kilrush Marina in Clare got its first flag since 2005 while Portmagee pontoons in Kerry is a first-time recipient.
Donegal tops the league for awards in Ireland with Blue Flags for 12 beaches and two marinas while Cork had the most Green Coast awards with a total of 21.
Ian Diamond, coastal awards manager with An Taisce, which coordinates the scheme in Ireland, said the contribution of Clean Coasts groups to the country’s coasts was immense.
“Over the past year these groups removed over 750 tonnes of litter from our coastline,” he said.
Mr Diamond paid tribute to all involved in getting the country’s beaches up to standard. He said not all able to erect their Blue Flag on site at the moment because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Louth:
Shellinghill/Templetown
Port/Lurganboy
Clogherhead
Fingal:
Portmarnock/Velvet Strand
Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown:
Seapoint
Wicklow:
Bray South Promenade
Greystones
Brittas Bay North Beach
Brittas Bay South Beach
Wexford:
Ballymoney North Beach
Morriscastle
Ballinesker Beach
Curracloe
Rosslare
Carne
Kilmore Quay Marina
New Ross Marina
Waterford:
Councillors Strand Dunmore East
Dunmore Strand
Tramore
Clonea
Ardmore
Cork:
Youghal Claycastle
Redbarn Beach
Garylucas
Garretstown
Inchydoney
Owenahincha
Tagumna
Barleycove
Kinsale Yacht Club
Royal Cork Yacht Club
Kerry:
Derrynane
Ballinskelligs
White Strand Caherciveen
Kells
Rossbeigh
Inch
Ventry
Magherabeg
Banna
Ballyheigue
Ballybunion South Beach
Fenit
Fenit Marina
Portmagee Pontoons
Clare:
Cappa Pier
Kilkee
White Strand Doonbeg
Spanish Point
White Strand Miltown Malbay
Lahinch
Fanore
Ballycuggeran (Killaloe)
Mountshannon
Kilrush Marina
Galway:
Portumna
Loughrea Lake
Traught
Salthill
Silverstrand
An Trá Mhór (Inverin)
Trá an Dóilin (An Cheathrú Rua)
Mayo:
Bertra
Carrowmore
Clare Island
Mulranny
Dooega
Keel
Keem
Silverstrand Dugort
Mullaghroe
Elly Bay
Ross Killala
Sligo:
Rosse Point
Donegal:
Bundoran
Rossnowlagh
Murvagh
Fintra
Portnoo/Narin
Carrickfinn
Killahoey
Marblehill
Downings
Magherawarden (Portsalon)
Culdaff
Stroove
Greencastle Marina
Rathmullan Marina
