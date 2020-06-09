Ninety Irish beaches awarded Blue Flag status - here's what made the list

A TOTAL of 90 Irish beaches and marinas have received Blue Flag awards for 2020.

The international quality award acknowledges beaches with high standards of cleanliness, maintenance, environmental protection and facilities.

A further 60 Green Coast awards were made to stretches of coastline where there is strong community involvement in clean-ups and maintenance.

Five beaches were awarded both accolades. They are Portmarnock in Fingal; Salthill and Silver Strand in Galway; Rosses Point in Sligo; and Ballinskelligs in Kerry.

Ninety Blue Flags is two more than last year and equals Ireland’s best ever record in the annual assessment.

The recipients are 80 beaches and ten marinas, the vast majority of them retaining flags they were awarded last year.

There was some movement in and out of the list, however. The north beach on famous Ballybunion strand in Co Kerry lost out this year because of what was categorised a “slight” deterioration in water quality.

Bertra in Mayo and Bundoran in Donegal regained Blue Flag status after losing it in 2019 while Claycastle beach at Youghal in Cork earned its first Blue Flag since 2011.

Kilrush Marina in Clare got its first flag since 2005 while Portmagee pontoons in Kerry is a first-time recipient.

Donegal tops the league for awards in Ireland with Blue Flags for 12 beaches and two marinas while Cork had the most Green Coast awards with a total of 21.

Ian Diamond, coastal awards manager with An Taisce, which coordinates the scheme in Ireland, said the contribution of Clean Coasts groups to the country’s coasts was immense.

“Over the past year these groups removed over 750 tonnes of litter from our coastline,” he said.

Mr Diamond paid tribute to all involved in getting the country’s beaches up to standard. He said not all able to erect their Blue Flag on site at the moment because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Full list of winners:

Louth:

Shellinghill/Templetown

Port/Lurganboy

Clogherhead





Fingal:

Portmarnock/Velvet Strand





Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown:

Seapoint





Wicklow:

Bray South Promenade

Greystones

Brittas Bay North Beach

Brittas Bay South Beach





Wexford:

Ballymoney North Beach

Morriscastle

Ballinesker Beach

Curracloe

Rosslare

Carne

Kilmore Quay Marina

New Ross Marina





Waterford:

Councillors Strand Dunmore East

Dunmore Strand

Tramore

Clonea

Ardmore





Cork:

Youghal Claycastle

Redbarn Beach

Garylucas

Garretstown

Inchydoney

Owenahincha

Tagumna

Barleycove

Kinsale Yacht Club

Royal Cork Yacht Club





Kerry:

Derrynane

Ballinskelligs

White Strand Caherciveen

Kells

Rossbeigh

Inch

Ventry

Magherabeg

Banna

Ballyheigue

Ballybunion South Beach

Fenit

Fenit Marina

Portmagee Pontoons





Clare:

Cappa Pier

Kilkee

White Strand Doonbeg

Spanish Point

White Strand Miltown Malbay

Lahinch

Fanore

Ballycuggeran (Killaloe)

Mountshannon

Kilrush Marina





Galway:

Portumna

Loughrea Lake

Traught

Salthill

Silverstrand

An Trá Mhór (Inverin)

Trá an Dóilin (An Cheathrú Rua)





Mayo:

Bertra

Carrowmore

Clare Island

Mulranny

Dooega

Keel

Keem

Silverstrand Dugort

Mullaghroe

Elly Bay

Ross Killala





Sligo:

Rosse Point





Donegal:

Bundoran

Rossnowlagh

Murvagh

Fintra

Portnoo/Narin

Carrickfinn

Killahoey

Marblehill

Downings

Magherawarden (Portsalon)

Culdaff

Stroove

Greencastle Marina

Rathmullan Marina

Online Editors