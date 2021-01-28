Nineteen outbreaks recorded at meat and fish plants over last two months, finds report

Slaney Foods in Bunclody, Co Wexford is operating at a reduced capacity after confirming 42 positive cases

There have been 19 outbreaks at meat and fish plants since just before restrictions eased ahead of Christmas.

New official figures also show the meat industry had the highest level of Covid-19 cases among key workplaces recorded outside the health, retail and pub sector.

Health authorities were notified of 32 outbreaks in food processing businesses between November 22 and last Saturday of a total of 161 outbreaks in workplaces.

Of these, 19 were in meat, poultry and fish plants in up to eight HSE areas, and 18 are still classified as “open” or active.

There were 397 positive cases in meat plants in this timeframe, the highest among the sectors listed in the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre report, and a total of 984 cases.

A total of 116 cases were in other food processing plants, 174 in the commercial sector, and 89 in the defence, justice and emergency services. The lowest number was in construction, with just 14 cases. There were 70 cases in manufacturing and 59 in office-based facilities in the same period.

However, the workplace outbreak figures recorded by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre do not include hospitals, residential facilities, hotels, pubs or retail outlets.

They were released after two major outbreaks were confirmed this week at meat plants in Cork and Wexford.

Siptu official Greg Ennis called for plants with surging cases to shut down completely while deep cleans are carried out.

Slaney Foods in Bunclody is operating at a significantly reduced capacity after confirming 42 positive cases.

Another 66 cases have been identified at an ABP plant in Bandon, Co Cork which has also cut production levels.

“Where there are significant outbreaks like this, production should be halted while the plant is deep cleaned and sanitised, without loss of earnings,” said Mr Ennis.

“What’s at stake is people’s safety over a drive for profits. We are now dealing with highly transmissible variants.”

The union official said he was aware of around 2,200 cases among the total workforce of 15,000 meat plant workers up to last October.

Mr Ennis urged the Government to act on the recommendations of an Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 for the industry.

He said they included mandatory sick pay, making work permits conditional on sick pay provision, the appointment of compliance officers and testing with results within 24 hours.

ABP said in a statement that it is was working closely and taking direction and guidance from the HSE and Health and Safety Authority in relation to operations at the Cork and Wexford plants.

“Following the screening of staff at ABP Bandon last week, the company has been notified of 66 positive Covid-19 cases,” it said.

“In line with Covid-19 protocols all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating. The site is also operating at a significantly reduced capacity.”

It said it was notified of 42 positive cases at Slaney Foods last Friday and the site is also operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

“Staff safety and public health is our priority and Slaney Foods will continue to work with the HSE in relation to the matter,” it said.

In the first week of this year, there were two new outbreaks at meat and poultry processing factories and less than five cases. This surged to six new outbreaks and 22 cases the following week as the virus spread across the country.

Last week there were another six outbreaks at plants and health authorities were notified of 100 cases.

There were less than five deaths, less than five ICU cases and 13 hospitalised cases due to workplace outbreaks between November 22 and January 23, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre report, which was published yesterday.

