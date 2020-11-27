Nine ways Government went against Nphet advice as country set to exit Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening confirmed the Government would relax Level 5 restrictions from December 1 with a phased reopening of various sectors of the economy and society.

All retailers, gyms, churches, hairdressers, barbers, museums, galleries and cinemas will be permitted to open on Tuesday, December 1.

Restaurants and gastropubs with their own kitchen will cater for indoor dining from Friday, December 4.

The final phase of the Christmas Covid plan will commence on December 18 when inter-county travel and indoor gatherings of people from up to three different households will be allowed. This will last until January 6, when the Government will review the epidemiological profile of the virus to guide the country’s path through early 2021.

Many of the measures being relaxed are in contrast to Nphet advice issued to the Goverment on Thursday.

Nphet, in its letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, conveyed concern that the profile of the virus could turn quite quickly and urged a “stepwise and cautious approach.”

Here are nine ways the Government decided to go against Nphet advice and take a more lenient approach to public health measures over the Christmas period:

Household visits

Nphet advised the Government to choose between increased household visits or opening the hospitality sector.

It suggested a maximum of six people from one other household would be permitted to visit another household but the Government decided to permit two households to do so and did not put a cap on the number of people.

Hospitality sector

Government also decided to ignore Nphet advice to keep pubs and restaurants closed for December, instead allowing restaurants and gastropubs to open from December 4 with strict social distancing measures in place. So-called wet pubs will not be allowed to open.

Inter-county travel

Nphet urged the Government to limit domestic inter-county travel to between December 21 and January 3 but the Cabinet decided to allow people to travel anywhere in the country from December 18 to January 6.

Travel to and from Northern Ireland

Nphet advised banning all travel to and from Northern Ireland due to the increased incidence of the disease north of the Border but ministers have instead permitted travel to the six counties of Northern Ireland once inter-county travel is permitted on December 18, but have said they will assess the situation nearer to the date.

Reopening retail dates

Government diverged from Nphet’s advice by just one day when it came to reopening non-essential retail outlets, with a decision to open these stores on December 1 instead of December 2.

Religious services

It was decided to allow religious services to continue from December 1, while Nphet recommended they be curtailed until December 21 and cease once again on January 3.

Number of inter-county trips during the Christmas period

Nphet suggested that people travelling to different counties should only embark on one such trip over the holiday period but the Government has not capped the amount of journeys people can make over the Christmas period.

Hotel bars and restaurants

Dr Tony Holohan and his team urged the Government allow only residents to dine indoors in hotel bars and restaurants but the Government has not limited hotels to catering for residents alone during the Christmas period.

International travel

Nphet is advising against all but essential international travel and the team believes only people travelling for reasons such as funerals or healthcare reasons should do so. The Government has advised Irish people living abroad not to book flights home just yet and expressed its concern about the possibility of disease being transported to Ireland over the Christmas period. But there has been no official directive on the matter as of yet.

