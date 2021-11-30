Nine-storey hotel plan on traditional Cobblestone site is rejected

The owner of The Cobblestone pub in Dublin’s Smithfield has welcomed a decision by Dublin City Council to refuse his landlords permission to build a nine-storey hotel around it.

Thomas Mulligan said he was “blown away by the support of friends of the landmark traditional Irish music pub who went into overdrive in their opposition to the plan”.

Marron Estates Ltd are the landlords of the site on which the pub has been operating for more than 30 years.

It had applied for permission to demolish a large part of the North King Street site and build a 114-bed hotel.

More than 700 objections were registered against the proposal. There have also been several big demonstrations in recent weeks against the development at the top of Smithfield Square, which is renowned for its links to traditional music.

“The group Dublin is Dying, made up of artists and patrons of the pub, have been carrying out the opposition around us, and shielding us, so it’s an emotional day for us all,” said Mr Mulligan.

“I’m sure the fight isn’t over but it’s a very significant victory in a battle that will probably be a long war.”

Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly, told DCC that “the medium term closure – during construction – and likely reduction in the physical and social footprint of The Cobblestone pub and live music venue on completion would be a significant cultural loss to the Smithfield area and the city of Dublin”.

“The Cobblestone is an integral part of arts activity in Dublin’s inner city where it accommodates the practitioners and teachers of the traditional arts with exceptional impact – an astonishing roll call of musicians continues to perform there and to nurture the next generation,” she said.

TD Neasa Hourigan said the decision was down to “the people power of everyone who got involved”.

“Do I dare hope for the future of the cultural space in Dublin?” she said in a message on Twitter.

The application for the development of The Cobblestone pub, and separate plans for development at Merchant’s Arch beside the Ha’penny Bridge, have both met with strong criticism in recent weeks.

DCC said it considered the proposed development would be “overbearing and significantly out of scale and character with the prevailing architectural context, and would represent substantial over-development of this highly sensitive site, two of which are protected structures”.

It also said the development “would completely overwhelm the protected structures and would cause serious injury to their amenity, architectural significance, legibility, special architectural character and setting”, adding that the demolition of historic structures within the historic curtilage of the site, including the facades at Nos. 78 and 79 and brick warehouse structure to the rear, would represent an unacceptable loss of historic fabric and would cause serious injury to the setting of the protected structures on North King Street.​​​​​​​​​​

