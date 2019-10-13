Nine people in recovery after falling from truck during GAA celebrations in Enniskerry

NINE people are in recovery after falling from the trailer of a lorry in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow last night as they celebrated a GAA victory.

Some of the young men were sent home from hospital last night and others are due to undergo procedures in St Vincent’s University Hospital later today.

According to local sources, the injured are in "much better form" this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that nine people were brought to hospitals in Dublin and treated for non-life threatening injuries after the incident took place shortly before 7pm on Saturday evening.

Players from Enniskerry GAA Club were on the back of a lorry celebrating a win over Avoca in the Junior B championship as the truck made its way throughout the town centre.

The public had gathered to celebrate the win and cheer on the players, when a railing on top of the truck gave way and nine people fell from the vehicle.

The village of Enniskerry was decked out ahead of the team's celebrations (Photo: Conor Feehan)

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Independent Councillor Rory O’Connor said that the village was panicked after the incident took place.

"There was a lot of panic and everyone was in shock mode because in fairness, it was such a good night and people were just frozen because it was kind of horrible," he told Independent.ie.

The councillor was at a family event yesterday evening and went down to the town centre after he heard what had taken place.

"There was talk of terrible things happening and so much worry as we’re a very small community and everyone is very connected," he said.

"But several garda cars came in very quickly and the whole village went into lockdown. I was very impressed with emergency services and they acted very quickly.

"Things settled down then in a few hours and it’s very quiet this morning," the councillor added.

The GAA club said they would not be making any further comment on the incident.

Online Editors