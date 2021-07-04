Nine new respite houses to be opened for children with disabilities 

Nine new respite houses for children with disabilities will be delivered over the next six months, says junior minister Anne Rabbitte.

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability announced the timeline today for the respite houses which are part of the HSE 2021 National Service plan and have been allocated €5.5 million in Budget 2021.

The houses will be provided across the country and are designed to provide specialist respite services to children and families in the areas.

Ms Rabbitte said; "One of my key commitments over the past 12 months has been to bolster the level of respite in all its forms for children with disabilities across the country.

“Part of this was a commitment to provide funding to the HSE to develop an additional high-quality, respite centre in each Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO).

“I am delighted to announce today the progress made in delivering each of these over the course of the next six months.”

‘The Hamlet’ based in Swords, Co. Dublin is scheduled to open for children and families in Dublin North City and County during September this year.

In the area of Clare, Limerick, east Limerick and North Tipperary, a facility supported by St Gabriel’s opened in May 2021 for children with complex support needs.

A respite service for adults will be developed in Cork by the Brothers of Charity and is due to running by the end of 2021.

In Kilkenny, the procurement process for the provision of an adult respite service will be completed this month and is due to be opened by the end of 2021.

In Offaly, a proposal has been developed to open a respite service for adults in a house owned by the HSE. The service will run in collaboration with Muiriosa Foundation and is due to be delivered towards the end of 2021.

There is a development plan in place to open respite house for children with a focus on complex behaviour support needs for the areas on Kildare, West Wicklow, Dublin West, Dublin South City, and Dublin South West.

The respite house is also due to commence in late 2021.

For the area of Wicklow, Dún Laoghaire, and Dublin South East, renovation works on an existing house are being processed through the tendering process. The service will be run by the HSE and will open by late 2021.

A respite house for children with complex medical needs will be located in Galway. The procurement process is expected to be finalised this week and is due to open at the end of 2021.

While in the Sligo-Leitrim area, a review has been complete for respite services for children and a service is due to open in early 2022.