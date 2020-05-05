Nine million 'illicit white' cigarettes disguised as frozen food seized at Dublin Port

Nine million cigarette sticks seized this morning at Dublin Port. Credit: Revenue

Revenue officers seized nine million cigarettes at Dublin Port this morning.

The smuggled cigarettes were found in a refrigerated shipping container and were disguised as frozen food, which came from a vessel travelling from Rotterdam in The Netherlands.

The 'illicit white' cigarettes were branded FEST and have an estimated value of €4.4m.

This would mean a loss of €3.77m to the taxpayer.

The seizure took place as part of an intelligence led investigation and a probe is ongoing by Revenue Officers.

"This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products," said a spokesperson.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295."

Online Editors