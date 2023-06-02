Nine crew members airlifted by Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter from fishing vessel that went aground off Dursey Island, Co Cork

RESCUE services assisted crewmen off a French registered fishing vessel that ran aground off the west Cork coast earlier today.

A multi-agency rescue operation got underway at Dursey Island to assist the crew of the vessel which was understood to have encountered engine problems before running aground.

The vessel was subsequently refloated.

A Coast Guard helicopter was launched and was at the scene within minutes.

The fishing vessel involved was understood to be a 32 metre long French registered trawler.

With a 14 strong crew - many of whom were said to be Spanish nationals - it was operating off Ireland's south west coast before the grounding incident occurred on Friday.

It ran aground on rocks just to the south of Dursey Island - a popular holiday spot because of its access via cable car from the mainland.

In a statement this evening, the Irish Coast Guard said that nine crew members were airlifted by the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter (R115) from a fishing vessel that had gone aground off Dursey Island Co Cork this afternoon.

Valentia Coast Guard was alerted to the vessel’s situation shortly after 3pm and immediately tasked the Coast Guard helicopter, Castletownbere All Weather Lifeboat and Castletownbere Coast Guard unit.

With assistance from the lifeboat, the fishing vessel subsequently re-floated and was towed to Casteltownbere by a commercial tug.