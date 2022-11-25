‘Nimbyism is alive and well in Ireland’ – housing body chief on Ireland’s broken planning system

A housing body chief has criticised Ireland’s “broken” planning system as he believes plans to rezone lands for social and affordable homes are being rejected due to “nimbyism”.

John Hannigan, CEO of Circle Voluntary Housing Association, said some people are objecting to social housing due to fears it might affect the value of properties in their area.

“Nimbyism (‘not in my back yard’) is still alive and well in Ireland due to the misconception that social housing is only for people who are unemployed and going to do nothing all day,” Mr Hannigan told the Irish Independent.

“The vast majority are in jobs, they just earn less and their hours may be precarious, and people think that this will lead to antisocial behaviour. That’s not the case; it will give people the opportunity to have a home. It (nimbyism) is not the reason for every scheme getting turned down, but it has an impact.”

Mr Hannigan said Circle is missing out on the chance to supply vital cost-rental housing because of how easy it is for people to raise objections.

“My view on the planning system is it’s badly broken. I mean that right across the board, not just in terms of An Bord Pleanála.

“We recently went to get a piece of land to build social and affordable housing. We went for rezoning at the same time as a private rental scheme did, 800m up the road. Ours was voted down, the other was voted in. That means many families lost the opportunity to get housing they badly needed in a particular area.”

Other projects have been delayed due to the judicial review process, which enables people to challenge the decisions of public bodies.

In January 2021, Circle applied for planning permission for 152 apartments in Crumlin, Dublin. This included 76 social and 76 affordable homes. A number of objections were raised and the project has been caught up in the judicial review process for the last 18 months.

Locals who raised concerns felt the planned height of the apartment blocks would overshadow neighbouring homes, said apartments “are not conducive to family living” and thought the local infrastructure would not be able to cope with the extra housing.

On top of planning issues, the cost-of-living crisis and war in Ukraine has led to more delays in supplying housing, an issue Mr Hannigan says is “concerning”.

“This year we were due to deliver 250 homes, but we probably delivered just under 100 because of delays,” Mr Hannigan said. “In the next two-and-a-half years, we’re due to deliver about 2,000 homes in total… but we are starting to see delays.

“I’m always conscious of the government saying we are close to targets but I am concerned. All it would take is another interest rate increase to cause significant delay across social housing.

“Some in the private sector are delaying to give them more time to get more certainty about housing policy or about where the cost of living situation may go.”

Mr Hannigan believes a “lack of understanding” about social and affordable housing also has an impact on people’s attitudes towards it.

“We probably don’t do enough to promote the good work we do,” he said.

He pointed out that the social and affordable housing sector also has a much lower level of anti-social behaviour cases when compared to the private rental sector.

An analysis of disputes published by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) previously carried out by the Irish Independent showed the majority of cases involving social housing tenants were over rent arrears. The level of disputes was relatively low when compared to the number of social houses across the country.

Mr Hannigan said despite the rising cost of living, there has been no change in the level of rent arrears cases and that this has not been a major issue for Circle.

“We have teams that are focused on rent collection. We have a low level of evictions. The social housing sector has a great reputation for keeping people in their homes.”

Yesterday the Irish Independent reported how Taoiseach Micheál Martin has urged homeowners to consider the plight of those seeking to get their foot on the property ladder before objecting to new developments.

Speaking at a private event for Fianna Fáil councillors, Mr Martin spoke about the impact of the housing crisis on people under 40 who do not own homes and are finding it difficult to buy their first house.

The Fianna Fáil leader said people who own their own homes should think about those who do not before they decide to oppose new buildings in their community.

Mr Martin previously called on party members to stop lodging objections to developments in their constituencies.