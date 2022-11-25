| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Nimbyism is alive and well in Ireland’ – housing body chief on Ireland’s broken planning system

Objections mean that families are missing out on getting social and affordable homes

John Hannigan, CEO of Circle Voluntary Housing Association, says nimbyism is having an impact on home supply. Photo: Andres Poveda. Expand

Close

John Hannigan, CEO of Circle Voluntary Housing Association, says nimbyism is having an impact on home supply. Photo: Andres Poveda.

John Hannigan, CEO of Circle Voluntary Housing Association, says nimbyism is having an impact on home supply. Photo: Andres Poveda.

John Hannigan, CEO of Circle Voluntary Housing Association, says nimbyism is having an impact on home supply. Photo: Andres Poveda.

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A housing body chief has criticised Ireland’s “broken” planning system as he believes plans to rezone lands for social and affordable homes are being rejected due to “nimbyism”.

John Hannigan, CEO of Circle Voluntary Housing Association, said some people are objecting to social housing due to fears it might affect the value of properties in their area.

Most Watched

Privacy