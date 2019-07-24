Nika McGuigan, daughter of former boxer Barry, dies aged 33

Nika McGuigan has died at the age of 33 following a short illness.

Nika, who is the daughter of former boxer Barry McGuigan, was battling cancer.

In a statement, her family said they were devastated by her death which came "after a brief but brave battle".

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika "Nika" McGuigan," they wrote in the statement.

"After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family.

"As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika."

Nika was a successful actress who appeared in RTE series Can't Cope Won't Cope alongside Seana Kerslake.

She also had roles in Cathal Brady's film Wildfire and had a role in The Secret Scripture, which was directed by Jim Sheridan and starred Rooney Mara.

She has three brothers, Shane, Jake and Blane.

Online Editors