'Nightmare' commute for workers as Covid-19 checkpoints wreak havoc around capital

Commuters today had to endure kilometres-long tailbacks to get to work as Operation Fanacht kicked in nationwide, meaning the day for many on Ireland’s roads was severely disrupted.

There were widespread reports today of tailbacks due to garda checkpoints ensuring public compliance with public health measures.

Gardaí have rolled out 132 checkpoints nationwide as of midnight Tuesday night and the effects are already causing havoc to worker’s schedules.

One such worker was Dr Anthony Hoban, who commutes from Dun Laoghaire to Wicklow Town each day to treat patients.

Dr Hoban explained how he encountered standstill traffic jams on the M7 and that when he arrived at work he had six patients waiting on him for treatment.

“It’s usually a 30-minute drive and it was at least 80 minutes if not more today. I got onto the M7 fine but just after the Shankill roundabout I encountered a traffic jam that crawled. It was that way until maybe 300m before we got to the checkpoint and at that stage the gardaí just waved us all through. They had stopped stopping people. I had been in traffic for about 40 minutes at more or less a standstill at that stage.

Read More

“There were a dozen cars at least that made a point of stopping to give a bit of grief to the gardaí I think. People were just frazzled at that stage I think as they had waited so long and then were just scooted through the checkpoint.

“The first patient I had booked for this morning was at 9am and they had a translator with them. There were five patients and a translator waiting for me when I got into work, and that’s on top of people ringing due to Covid,” he stressed.

Dr Hoban explained how his commute to work is now a logistical nightmare as it is for many, who have no choice but to sit and suffer through the traffic jams.

“My first patient every morning would be 9am, but I am also in charge of dropping the kids to school and that’s staggered now due to Covid-19, so it is impossible really. We can’t leave any earlier.

“It’s not going to cut it; you can’t start work at 9:45. That’s five patients that would be in for treatment in that time you’ve wasted in a checkpoint traffic jam.

“It’s just poorly thought-out. It’s a massive hindrance. It’s a commuter belt and people are travelling to work - on midweek mornings I don’t think too many people are fleeing the city,” he said.

Online Editors