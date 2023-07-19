Nigerian politician and his wife tell High Court they were defamed on Facebook by woman based in Ireland

A Nigerian politician and his psychiatrist wife have claimed before the Irish High Court that they have been defamed in videos posted on social media by an Ireland-based woman who allegedly acts "like a judge in a courtroom".

The action has been brought by Oluseye Oladejo, a ranking member of the APC political party in Nigeria, and Dr Oluwatoyin Oladejo, who claim that they have been defamed by Kudirat Adunni Alowonle.

The court heard that the couple held both a traditional ceremony and an official court registry wedding in Lagos, Nigeria, in June.

Mr Oladejo (57), aka 'Hon. Seye', is a spokesperson for his party in the Lagos area and has held several important administrative positions in Nigeria during his political career.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Oladejo, aka 'Dr Tee', is a Texas-based psychiatric medical practitioner, who holds both US and Nigerian citizenship.

Both were previously married and had obtained final decrees of divorce from their former spouses prior to last month's ceremonies.

Shortly after their marriage it is claimed that the defendant defamed them in Live Shows broadcast on her Facebook page, entitled "Yeye Kudi Court Room".

One of the shows, allegedly in reference to the couple, was entitled "The Controversial Wedding of Dr Tee and Hon. Seye GLB".

A second show broadcast by the defendant was entitled "Continuation of allegation against Dr Tee that she snatched Hon. Seye”, it is claimed.

In a sworn statement, Dr Oladejo said that in the broadcasts the defendant "published false statements and made serious allegations against us that are highly defamatory".

It is also alleged that the defendant also reported on what the plaintiffs claim is a "maliciously defamatory publication" about them by an Instagram content creator called 'Gist Lover'.

It is alleged that during the videos the defendant, with an address at Hillview, Sallins, Co Kildare, refers to herself as a judge in a courtroom.

In her posts the defendant is alleged to have made several untrue and defamatory statements including that Dr Oladejo is "bad", "is the cause of the problem of husband snatching" and has "ruined another person's marriage".

The defendant also stated that Dr Oladejo "paid for the wedding and the man did not pay shingba (nothing) and anything".

It is also claimed that the defendant stated that Mr Oladejo "must have acres of land as that is what they get from serving the State". This is also untrue, the couple says.

It is also alleged that the defendant has threatened to harm, strike and destroy the plaintiffs' lives.

She is alleged to have stated that "when you hurt a married woman, we come for you, and put you among the people that have ruined homes, and we will continue to use you as a precedent in the court".

The plaintiffs claim that as long as the allegedly defamatory videos remain available to be seen by anyone in the world their good names and reputations will continue to suffer.

The videos will remain online unless the court makes orders directing the defendant to take them down, it is claimed.

The plaintiffs, represented by Gerard Martin Byrne BL instructed by Geoffery Nwadike of GN & Co Solicitors, are seeking various orders including an injunction directing the defendant to take down the allegedly defamatory videos posted on Facebook.

They also seek orders under the 2009 Defamation Act prohibiting the defendant from publishing any further defamatory material about them, and that a correction be published by the defendant.

They also seek an order directing the defendant to furnish them with a list of all third parties to whom the allegedly defamatory posts were shared with.

They further seek damages, including aggravated damages for defamation and emotional distress.

The matter came before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore on Wednesday.

The judge granted the plaintiff's permission, on an ex-parte (only one side represented) basis, to serve short notice of the proceedings on the defendant,

The case will return before the court next week.