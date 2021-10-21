| 6°C Dublin

‘Nigel Farage has a great understanding of Irish history’ says former Ukip MLA

Ex-Ukip NI leader defends broadcaster and Brexiteer following RTE interview

Nigel Farage. Photo: PA Expand

Nigel Farage. Photo: PA

Gillian Halliday

A former Ukip MLA has defended the party’s ex-leader Nigel Farage after the Brexiteer was accused of “not having a clue” about Irish history by RTE presenter Claire Byrne.

David McNarry said Mr Farage – who is a presenter on GB News – has “great” knowledge of the topic which was evident when the broadcaster was leader of Ukip.

"When I was [Northern Ireland Ukip] leader, we had many a conversation regarding Irish history and he had a great understanding,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

