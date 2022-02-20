| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Nicolas Roche’s Dancing With The Stars diary: ‘Karen defended me like any good Irish mammy would’

Cyclist Nicholas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien Expand

Close

Cyclist Nicholas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Cyclist Nicholas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Cyclist Nicholas Roche and Karen Byrne on Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

This week I have been trying to learn a slow waltz. On my previous efforts at ballroom dances the judges have remarked that while my frame, the top half of my body, has been decent enough, the bottom half could do with a bit of work, so the focus this week has been on trying to use my legs to travel around the floor a lot more than I have previously done.

First though, I had to get to grips with the waltz itself.

Most Watched

Privacy