This week I have been trying to learn a slow waltz. On my previous efforts at ballroom dances the judges have remarked that while my frame, the top half of my body, has been decent enough, the bottom half could do with a bit of work, so the focus this week has been on trying to use my legs to travel around the floor a lot more than I have previously done.

First though, I had to get to grips with the waltz itself.

Thankfully, some of my previous efforts at ballroom must have laid a bit of a foundation because I started to get the steps relatively early this week, compared to my last two dances.

Once I managed to get learn the routine, the focus changed to my technique and trying to get a bit more power into those steps in order to propel myself and Karen around the floor a bit better, like the judges had previously wanted.

I was so focussed on pushing myself and Karen around the floor though that I soon found myself with my back to the wall again, literally this time.

I seem to have the unlucky knack of solving one problem only to create another one, and while I was able to inject a bit more power into the routine, I soon found myself running out of space and regularly brushing the studio wall or mirrors.

To compensate for that, I then started to mess up the steps because I didn’t have the technique to push myself left or right and out of the way.

I suppose learning to waltz is a bit like learning to drive… there’s no point in putting the power down if you can’t steer.

It seems such a simple thing to learn, but it took me a while to get it right and after another tough week’s practice, Karen and I got to dress rehearsals yesterday morning pretty happy with our dance.

In dress rehearsal, we usually try on our outfits and then just walk through the dance without any music the first time, while Karen counts the steps out loud before adding the music and taking it up a notch.

“One, two three. One, two, three..”

After getting the hang of the size of Karen’s dance studio during the week though, the different layout of the live studio reignited my spacing issue and my first effort saw me pressed up against the TV camera at the front of the stage, which confused me again.

Normally on Saturdays, we just do the dress rehearsal and that’s it but yesterday we stayed for a lot longer and every time the dance floor was free Karen and I went back and did our routine in between other couples’ rehearsals.

It took a couple of walk-throughs and a few full dances to figure out where we should start the dance and what angles we should take to make it around the studio floor for tonight’s live show.

My friend and partner in RocaSports, Tosh Cahill, and his wife Paula travelled up from Midleton today and another friend, David McCarthy, and his mother drove up from Fermoy to watch me tonight, so I had a bit of support from the rebel county in the audience as well as Dublin.

With the first of the dreaded dance-offs coming tonight, the bottom two couples faced off against each other, with the judges having the final verdict as to who goes home. There is no place to hide in a dance-off.

Dancing to Take That’s Love Don’t live Here Anymore, I felt my routine went okay tonight. I’m think, or at least hope, that I’m progressing a little bit each week.

I’m finishing my arm movements a little bit better and focusing on my head a little bit better.

Yes, I did lose a little balance on one step and there was a moment when my bum was sticking out a bit but overall, I really enjoyed tonight.

Afterwards, I got mixed comments from the judges, some good, some not so good, with Brian saying he loved it in some parts and hated it in others so I suppose I’m doing some things right but there is still a huge amount to learn.

Artur was very positive and it was lovely to hear Lorraine, who is a ballroom specialist, say that my both footwork and my frame was good.

I really tried to work on my footwork this week so that was very encouraging and, as ever, Karen defended me like any good Irish mammy would.

Karen is always saying that even if you just dance a motion with a straight hand or finger, all of your energy should be put into that motion and you should leave nothing on the dance floor.

I felt like that tonight. I was amazed to have danced dance so slow but still be out of breath afterwards.

When I took my place stage-side with Karen and we watched the other contestants afterwards I realised I really had my work cut out to stay on the show. The level of dancing here is amazing and people have progressed so much that it’s brilliant to watch.

With 17 points though, I had the second lowest score of the night. Matthew had won immunity from this week’s voting after a great dance last week so I knew I was really on the bottom rung of the leader-board heading into the public vote. I braced myself for the dreaded dance-offs.

Like every other week when it comes to the voting, I was really nervous waiting for the results.

After a flawless dance tonight, Nina earned a well-deserved maximum 10 points from all three judges, so it was no surprise to hear her name called first and see her through to next week’s show.

To hear my name called out next however, was such a pleasant surprise and something I wasn’t expecting at all. You don’t notice how tense your body is at the time but immediately, a huge wave of relief washed over me and I hugged Karen in a mixture of disbelief and joy.

It was fantastic to get that nerve-wracking period over so quickly.

As more couples were saved, I was very surprised to see Missy and Laura in the dance off. They were both so good that Brian said it was the highest level dance off he’s ever seen on the show and I know I have the public to thank that I wasn’t facing either of them.

Dancing With the Stars, like most other reality shows or game shows, gives the public the chance to save whoever they choose to each week and I know that tonight, more than any other week, some of you chose to save me and I am extremely grateful to anyone who took the time to vote for me tonight.

I may not be the best dancer here, but I am enjoying every minute of this whole experience.

I am pushing myself as hard as I can to get better and I feel like I have more to give on this show. Thanks again to everyone that voted for me tonight. I really appreciate it. Thanks to you, I will get another chance to dance next week.