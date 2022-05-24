| 8.2°C Dublin

Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free

Andrew Furlong of Curracloe, father of Nicola at Cuan Aingeal in Wexford, a remembrance garden for children who have died in tragic circumstances. Picture by Mary Browne Expand
Murderer Richard Hinds Expand

Ali Bracken

This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.

The DCU student from Wexford, who was studying in Japan for a year, was killed by an American man after a night out at a concert with her friend.

