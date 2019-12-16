Nicola Anderson: 'The 12.5km bus journey that takes almost 70 minutes to reach city centre'

Everything makes the minutes mount up. Red lights. Cars stranded in a yellow box at a junction. Parents struggling to get on board with a child in a buggy. Elderly people who might not be moving quite as quickly as they used to.

National Transport Authority figures recently showed more than one in 10 bus routes operated by Dublin Bus failed to achieve all four-weekly punctuality targets over the past two years. A Dublin Bus spokesperson said while it could control some aspects of punctuality, its services were subject to a variable traffic environment which was outside its control.

By way of an experiment, we aim for a 46A bus at Dún Laoghaire travelling into Dublin city at 8.40am one Thursday. It's a 12.5km journey that should, in theory, take around 34 minutes.

The service is already delayed a few minutes at the bus stop at the Dart station - where, below us, lie the train tracks which would undoubtedly make for a far swifter journey, leading to inevitable thoughts of just how seamless commuting could be once we have a proper metro.

But so far, they've only got to drilling some test holes.

So we clamber on board and dutifully tap our Leap cards.

Our bus is full to standing room by the second stop.

At the third stop, St Michael's hospital, a woman struggles on with a buggy and two small children, a process that, understandably, takes some time.

And then we chunter on again, taking a long sweeping route around the outskirts of Dún Laoghaire.

It's raining heavily and traffic is bad. This, then, was the 'variable traffic environment'.

By 9am we've reached Deansgrange and the bus is by now absolutely packed and the windows are all steamed up.

It's slightly eccentric to talk on buses during the morning commute - but somehow, an interesting conversation is struck up with a retired man who used to work in business development and who has now turned his hand to giving art gallery tours, a new life that he now greatly enjoys.

Time passes so quickly that we barely notice the fact that we are now bumper to bumper on the dual carriageway.

At UCD, the bus empties rapidly thanks to fast-moving students and we're on the road again.

Finally, at 9.48am, we've reached our destination - the top of O'Connell Street and bid farewell to our new friend.

Also dismounting is Meiriane Marques. She's here from Brazil, studying English, and uses the 46A daily to get into college.

"It's fine," she says. "It's not always so busy but - the rain," she adds wryly.

In all, it was a journey of an hour and eight minutes - considerable for a journey of just 12.5km and sparking a joltingly leisurely feel on a rainy working day.

There are, indeed, occasions when it's the journey and not the destination that counts. But every ordinary working day might be pushing it.

Irish Independent