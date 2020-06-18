Detective Garda Colm Horkan was shot dead last night in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Background photo: Mark Condren, inset provided by An Garda Siochana

COLM Horkan was everything a community would want in their local garda.

A native Charlestown on the border of counties Mayo and Sligo, he was one of them and played a central role in their lives regardless of whether he was on or off-duty.

He was heavily involved in the local Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club and friends say his affectionate nick-name on the pitch was ‘The Bear’.

As news of the detective being shot dead filtered through the town today people reacted with sadness, disbelief and shock.

People called to the Horkan family home on the outskirts of the town this morning to sympathise with his father, sister and four brothers.

“We are all shocked. Colm was a straight talking man, an upstanding man and someone you could count on both on and off the field. I played football with him for years,” said family friend John Casey.

“When news started to filter through this morning we couldn’t believe it. Colm’s family run businesses in the town here just like we do, and we would be over and across the road to each other all the time,” he added.

“They are as close as family friends to us you could find. He was a role model for the town, and you always knew you could go to him for help or advice because he would give you a straight answer,” said Mr Casey.

Colm Horkan was unmarried and lived with his father and some siblings just on the outskirts of the town.

He is predeceased by his mother Dolores and his twin sister Collette who died a number of years ago from cancer.

Colm’s involvement in Charlestown Sarsfields GAA was a family one going back generations.

Forensic officers at the scene on Main Street in Castlerea, Co Roscommon this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

Whatsapp Forensic officers at the scene on Main Street in Castlerea, Co Roscommon this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

His mother Dolores was also had huge involvement with the club until her death in 2001.

So strong was her support that the club set up a Dolores Horkan Memorial Shield competition in her honour.

Colm had the honour of presenting the cup to the winners.

A podcast he had prepared for the club was due to be aired on the club’s website this Saturday.

Colm’s brother Dermot is a local funeral director in the town, and his father Marty runs a taxi business.

The family used to own a pub in the town.

Colm Horkan was due to turn 50 this December.

“I only spoke to him a few days ago. I saw him across the road in his car and we had a chat. He was the last person to send a message to a WhatsApp group we’re in at around ten o’clock last night,” said Mr Casey.

“He was as steady as a rock, as a garda and as a person,” he added.

“He was straight-up and honest. This news is a massive blow to his family and the town,” he explained.

Online Editors