Niall Horan announces third and final date for Dublin as part of his 2024 World Tour

Niall Horan has announced a third and final date as part of his World Tour in Ireland, adding Sunday, February 25, 2024 to his list of shows due to huge demand.

Niall will now play three dates in February, Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25, bringing his biggest tour and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour to the 3Arena in Dublin.

Tickets are priced from €59.90 and go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

He will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including The Show, which is set to be released June 9.

The world tour will kick off on February 21, 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena. UK and Ireland dates then include Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and a show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Niall said his favourite thing in the world is “being on tour” and performing his songs “for my fans” and “sharing those incredible moments together”.

"This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024. There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from song writing.”

As he gears up to share his most personal material yet in a truly extraordinary career, Niall is particularly eager to return to the stage. On release day, Niall will perform in New York City as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY.

He is also performing at festivals around the world this summer, including Irish festival, Electric Picnic.