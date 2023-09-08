Niall Horan announces second date for Royal Hospital Kilmainham after tickets sold out this morning

Niall Horan has announced an extra Dublin date following tickets selling out this morning.

Horan will play a second show in his run at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 24.

Tickets to Niall Horan’s six new dates in the UK and Ireland went on sale this morning, as part of “The Show – Live On Tour 2024”.

The singer added another show this morning after tickets were quickly swept up.

It will follow three sold-out gigs at the 3Arena that will take place next February.

On Twitter, the singer said he is “absolutely mindblown” that the new Dublin date had sold out and another had been added.

The former boyband star will now take to the stage in Dublin on August 23 and 24 next year, with tickets on sale from 10am today.

Other new dates announced today include a show at London’s O2 Arena and more in Leeds, Newcastle and Aberdeen.

Tickets are priced from €69.90.

The Slow Hands singer’s world tour kicks off on February 21 in Belfast at the SSE Arena.

“My favourite thing in the world is being on tour,” Horan said.

"Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place. This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024.

"There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

He captured the crowds at Electric Picnic last weekend, sharing an emotional moment with the 70,000 people at the festival who gathered at the Main Stage.

""I wish I could put into words how this felt. From Patrick Street, Mullingar to this...” Horan said.

"This is by far the biggest audience I've played to as a solo artist and I really appreciate it, the support from my home nation.

"And it's great to be back in the Midlands, only an hour away from home, and have this. Thank you all so much."