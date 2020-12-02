Niall Boylan Show receives 7 complaints as BAI rejects 12 on Covid guidelines, Black Lives Matter and childhood obesity

Niall Boylan received seven complaints that were all rejected by the BAI.

The Niall Boylan Show on Classic Hits FM received seven complaints that the presenter encouraged behaviour that is detrimental to public health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has released information on 12 complaints that they have considered and rejected.

Seven of the 12 were for Classic Hits FM, three for RTÉ Radio One, one for 98FM and one for RTÉ One.

All of the complaints made against radio presenter Niall Boylan were from the same person, Shawn Roy, and related to remarks made by Mr Boylan in seven programs aired over the week.

The BAI report stated that Mr Roy believes that “the presenter encourages behaviour, which is detrimental to public health and safety, particularly in discussing Covid-19.”

This was rejected by the broadcasting authority, as it noted: “The broadcaster rejects the assertion that the presenter encourages behaviour detrimental to public health, rather, the presenter reiterated that everyone should follow government guidelines regarding Covid-19 on several occasions.

“The broadcaster states that the show will question some decisions made by the government in order to encourage debate, as free speech is acceptable in Ireland, but did not encourage listeners to break the rules.”

Two complaints were made by a P Hodson in relation to a Ryanair advertisement that was played on RTÉ Radio One.

He said that he believed the ad breached public health advice in relation to Covid-19 but the BAI rejected this maintaining that it was pre-cleared by the internal Copy Clearance Committee.

In a complaint made by Sinead O’Brien to The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One, she said the presenter’s comments in respect to Irish women were patronising.

The BAI report reads: “The complainant states that the presenter, in discussing women and girls wearing a full face of makeup, commented on women looking more Irish the day after, when the makeup has been removed.

“The complainant is of the view that with the ongoing discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement and on underlying racism in Irish society, this kind of flippant commentary is unacceptable.”

However, the BAI rejected the complaint, saying: “The broadcaster believes that the reference to looking Irish would have been readily understood by listeners as it is a fact that Irish people, generally, have a skin complexion that is regarded as fair.

“The broadcaster is of the view that this is one of the main reasons why Irish people, generally, are regularly advised to be aware of the risks of skin cancer, for example, from the sun.”

Another complaint that referenced the Black Lives Matter protests was made to the Nine O’Clock News on RTÉ One.

In a report on the protests, the complainant Paul MacDonald maintained that it was not objective and didn’t provide another viewpoint as one of the protesters stated that Ireland, the US and the UK are racist countries but there’s no evidence to back this up.

The BAI rejected this complaint because there is no requirement under the Broadcasting Act 2009 or the BAI Codes to provide counter viewpoints in every instance.

Only one of the 12 complaints was not made by an individual. The Irish Heart Foundation made a complaint against 98FM’s Big Breakfast Show with Rebecca and Brendan on a week-long promotion they had with Cadbury’s creme eggs.

The show airs between 6am and 10am and the promotion was broadcast after 8am, when most children eat their breakfast, said the complainant.

The Irish Heart Foundation is of the view that this promotion undermines their work being done to combat childhood obesity.

According to the report, the complainant states that “it is irresponsible to run this competition during the current childhood obesity crisis in Ireland.

“The complainant states that the competition encourages listeners to win an Easter egg and also directs listeners to websites which promote Cadbury’s Creme Eggs.”

However, this complaint was rejected as the BAI said it is of the view that 98FM’s audience is aimed at 25-44-year-olds and that it was stated listeners must be over the age 18 to have entered the chocolate competition.

Online Editors