NI terrorism threat: Police Federation says ‘no one should be surprised’ by MI5 raising level

The PSNI have lamented the terror threat level being raised in Northern Ireland by MI5. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

An “entire generation” should be living in better times, a former senior PSNI officer has said after the terror threat level was raised for the North yesterday.

MI5 raised the danger from “substantial” to “severe” – just 12 months after it had been downgraded – following a rise in attacks by dissident republicans, including the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February.

Former PSNI detective chief superintendent Roy McComb, who is now an international consultant in organised crime and justice, said the level would only have been raised after careful assessment by MI5. He added it was “disappointing” to see it back at where it stood 25 years ago.

‘Everywhere you look, there’s terrorist activity, often disguised as organised crime’

Mr McComb believes the public in the North has reason to be concerned because while PSNI officers are the primary targets, they have families and could be in the company of friends when attacked.

“We have an entire generation now who are older than 25 years of age and should’ve been living in the better days of a post-conflict society where there’s a better form of normality,” he said.

“What we have in both sides of the community is the veneration and the applauding of the activities of terrorists on both sides of the divide.

PSNI officers and ATO during a counter terror operation

“You’ve got the constant revelling in IRA songs in pubs, clubs and sporting events. You’ve got the loyalist paramilitaries on display up and down the north side of north Down. [In] east Belfast, they’re involved in organised crime. Everywhere you look, there’s terrorist activity, often disguised as organised crime.

“Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement, society should’ve been much more stable, much more calm and much more peaceful with itself. We have a continuation of support, with a small ‘s’, for terrorist activity.”

He also warned the threat could remain severe for years.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said no one should be surprised the danger level had been raised.

‘Frankly, no one should be surprised by this MI5 intelligence assessment’

Chairman Liam Kelly added: “Following the cowardly attempted murder of DCI Caldwell in Omagh and other attacks on officers, colleagues have stepped up their personal security and exercise increased vigilance.

“Frankly, no one should be surprised by this MI5 intelligence assessment, which acknowledges the extent of the challenge. This escalation in the threat level is justified.

“One might reasonably ask why it was downgraded to ‘substantial’ when it was clear dissident republican groups were still wedded to causing murder and destruction. Our officers will not be deterred from doing what they have to do on behalf of communities.”

UK secretary of state for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said the public should not be alarmed by the increased threat level and called on people to report any concerns to police.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: PA

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne said the move was part of an “ongoing process of monitoring the threat level, which is conducted by MI5”.

“We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell,” he added.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm, terrorise our communities and attack my officers and staff.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the increased risk was “bad news” for the North.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said there was no place for paramilitary gangs, and called on them to “pack up and go”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said those who chose violence would “never win”.

Alliance Policing Board member John Blair said society “cannot be dragged into the past”.

He added: “This is incredibly concerning but not surprising given the unjustifiable events we’ve seen in recent weeks [such as] the targeting of police and threats against their families.”