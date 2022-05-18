Next national pay agreement must prioritise the cost of living crisis facing Irish workers – Fórsa

Fórsa, is poised to demand pay increases greater than the rate of inflation in any new social partnership deal as the cost of living rises sharply

Ireland’s second biggest trade union, Fórsa, is poised to demand pay increases greater than the rate of inflation in any new social partnership deal after members warned workers faced an alarming inflationary assault on their standard of living.

One Fórsa branch is now demanding a 30pc pay increase in year one of any new national wage agreement.

The union - which opened its national conference in Kerry - warned that pay increases to cope with the alarming cost of living hikes will dominate the domestic political agenda over the coming year.

Read More

The warning came as several other major unions indicated the Government faces the threat of industrial action if workers' pay is not increased to cope with the spiralling cost of rent, food, fuel, clothing and childcare.

The union also warned the Government were critically failing to take the lead on hybrid and remote working due to old and outmoded thinking.

Fórsa President Michael Smyth said that legislation drafted in January effectively gave employers a ‘right to refuse’ remote work, rather than giving workers a right to request it.

He said the pandemic provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity to “rebalance the economy by allowing good jobs to spill out of pressure-cooker cities, and taught us that many office jobs can be done remotely, at least part of the time."

"Policymakers should lean into this trend, and make a new world of work possible. Let’s not go back to a past which wasn’t working anyway."

“I think this is the challenge and the mission we must set ourselves at this time, to provide leadership in a world of work that has utterly changed."

The union’s national executive will table a motion to the conference this week that the normalisation of remote and blended working will deliver benefits for workers, employers and service users, while making a significant contribution to climate action, spatial policy,

as well as urban and rural development.

Mr Smyth said the Government had given a commitment that 20pc of public service jobs will be worked remotely.

However, the Fórsa boss said the trade union considered this “to be a floor rather than a ceiling” with employers being given far too many ways to opt out.

“That’s why this union continues to work through ICTU for legislative amendments to ensure a genuine right to request remote work arrangements, as well as an obligation on employers to demonstrate objective reasons for refusing remote work, a fair and robust appeals mechanism, and strong worker protections that provide for health and

safety, workers’ privacy and the right to disconnect."

“Why would we mindlessly return to clogging the roads between commuter towns and Irish cities with thousands upon thousands of private cars, needlessly burning hundreds of thousands of litres of fossil fuel and releasing thousands of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere - just so that someone can perform work that they could - just as easily - have

done at home or in a remote working hub close to home?”

He said daily commuting in and out of cities is an “outmoded” pattern of work inherited from the last century.

“Technology and innovation liberated us from these obligations, so why drift back to them so mindlessly? The State can demonstrate a sense of vision that other employers can follow, and thereby reap the best of the remote and blended work experience.”

“We continue to push for forward thinking on this issue, and there’s no reason that the State can’t be the driver of best practice."

Fórsa boasts over 80,000 members, making it Ireland' second biggest trade union after SIPTU.

It is the largest union within the public sector.

Mr Smyth's comments came as Fórsa staged its first in-person conference in three years with over 700 delegates attending the three day event in Killarney.

Motions for today's conference agenda are dominated by issues relating to pay and inflation.

The main motion from the Fórsa national executive committee said the next national pay agreement to succeed Building Momentum must prioritise the cost of living crisis facing Irish workers.

"The rising cost of living is now the priority bargaining issue for workers, as sustained high inflation erodes spending power and living standards," the NEC motion warned.

"For the most part, inflation is not currently being pulled by demand, but is being pushed by costs, particularly soaring energy prices. Workers are the victims of inflation - not the cause of it."

"Most current pay agreements, including the Building Momentum public service deal, have not kept pace with inflation largely because they were negotiated at a time of economic uncertainty and low inflation, and in the absence of any expectation of the sustained cost-of-living increases now being experienced by workers in all sectors."

The union argued that pay adjustments achieved since 2015 have, for the most part, been aimed at restoring pay cuts imposed between 2009 and 2013 and did not adjust for the albeit relatively low inflation during that period.

Ireland’s public finances are now buoyant with strong economic growth forecast by the EU and others.

"High and sustained inflation now risks undermining the credibility of the current public service agreement, which is essential to sustaining certainty in the public finances."

Fórsa will today seek a mandate from its members "to prioritise the restoration and improvement of living standards above all other issues in the current round of pay bargaining, in the public service and elsewhere."

It will seek to negotiate a progressive pay agreement which favours workers on lower incomes who feel the impact of inflation most keenly...and to work to ensure that pay agreements in the public service and elsewhere reflect the realities of the cost of living

crisis, which is hurting workers regardless of what sector they work in."

More than a dozen motions at today's conference demand pay increases.

The DSP Executive Grades branch wants pay increases tagged above the rate of inflation.

However, the Waterford Civil Service Clerical branch warned that such has been the erosion of living standards by inflation that a 30pc pay raise be sought in year one of any new national pay agreement.