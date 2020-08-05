Newstalk confirms revamped schedule after Ivan Yates' departure

Kieran Cuddihy will step into the shoes left vacant by broadcaster Ivan Yates as part of a huge re-shuffle of Newstalk’s schedule.

Yates retired from his evening slot on the radio station at the end of last month as well as calling time on the late night Virgin Media news show he co-fronted with Matt Cooper.

Now Cuddihy will present The Hard Shoulder as he moves on from Newstalk Breakfast as part of the revamp. Yates had built up the show’s listenership to more than 180,000 during his time at the helm.

The Kilkenny man, who is also a qualified lawyer, said he was “delighted” to be taking over the reins on the show. The new schedule will come into effect on Monday August 31.

“Every day we will cover the big stories with the best guests, a variety of opinion and a bit of craic to get you home,” he said.

Dr Ciara Kelly, who has fronted Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live for nearly three years, will join Shane Coleman as the new co-presenter on its breakfast show.

The former ‘Operation Transformation’ star said she was looking forward to joining the team on Newstalk Breakfast.

“Listeners tune in every morning to catch up on the latest news and the stories that are going to shape the day ahead. It is a great opportunity to set the agenda on the issues that are important to our audience,” she said.

Other changes will see Andrea Gilligan take over Kelly’s role on the station’s afternoon show, having worked as an anchor on Newstalk for the past five years. She also presented Breakfast Briefing and Between the Lines for the past two years.

The station’s managing editor Patrician Monahan said she was delighted to reveal the company’s new weekday schedule. She said the new line-up consists of presenters that have “direct experience of issues that impact our listeners.”

“They are well placed to represent the views of our target audience on everything from politics to parenting and renting to working from home. I am proud to see such a wealth of homegrown Newstalk talent on the schedule and wish them all the best in their new roles,” she said.

Read More

Online Editors