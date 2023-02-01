| 7.6°C Dublin

Zoe Holohan breaks down in tears as she is reunited with Greek firefighter who saved her life

A woman whose new husband died in a Greek wildfire has described breaking down as she met the volunteer firefighter who saved her life.

Zoe Holohan has returned home to Dublin after giving evidence in an Athens court against officials charged in connection with a wildfire at the Mati resort in Greece in 2018.

