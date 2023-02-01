Zoe Holohan breaks down in tears as she is reunited with Greek firefighter who saved her life

A woman whose new husband died in a Greek wildfire has described breaking down as she met the volunteer firefighter who saved her life.

Zoe Holohan has returned home to Dublin after giving evidence in an Athens court against officials charged in connection with a wildfire at the Mati resort in Greece in 2018.

Ms Holohan’s husband of just four days, Brian O’Callaghan Westropp, died during the inferno which claimed the lives of 102 people.

Ms Holohan wrote online: “Where do I begin - my trip to Athens was challenging, yet transformative. I'm home, exhausted and as a wise woman once said ‘Feeling all the feelings…’

“Court left me raw and vulnerable but it felt so cathartic to finally tell the truth.

“I was at last with people who understood my pain. So, so many victims, so many broken hearts but yet such an abundance of love, kindness and support.”

The former advertising executive and author, described the trip as having taken “all the strength I could muster”, but how despite the traumatic experience, there had been “magical moments,” when she met the firefighter who saved her life and the surgeon who treated her.

“I got to meet and thank the man who carried my burned body through the fire to safety, Manos Tsaliagos,” Ms Holohan wrote.

“What words are big enough, impressive enough, to thank one who risked his life to save yours. There are no suitable words, just a lot of tears and hugs.

“I reunited with my magnificent surgeon Georgios Moutoglis, who made the impossible happen. The man who saved my eyes, face, my hand from amputation, my legs and maybe even a little bit of my sanity. I placed my trust in him and he repaid that trust in miracles.”

Ms Holohan said she had travelled “with fear in my heart” and was worried about how the court case would unfold.

However, she described feeling empowered, after the experience.

“Giving my Mati testimony wasn't easy but I'm just one of many and I've been overwhelmed by the support, love and hope these people have gifted me.”

Ms Holohan and her husband had run from the wildfire which enveloped their resort and saved four children from the flames.

Tragically, after ensuring the children were safe in a car, the couple were hit by a large burning branch and Mr O’Callaghan Westropp was consumed by flames.

Ms Holohan was rescued by Mr Tsaliagos who stepped through a wall of fire to help her.

There are 21 defendants facing trial over the fire, including the former local governor and senior municipal, civil protection, fire service and police officials.

A 65-year-old man, suspected of starting the fire, after burning wood in his garden, is also facing charges.