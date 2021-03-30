Under a 'net zero' energy scheme, electricity will chiefly come from wind and solar

Powering the country without creating greenhouse gases is possible by 2050 and will create 50,000 jobs alone the way, a study shows.

A ‘net zero’ energy system will mean an almost complete switchover from oil and gas to electricity as the main energy source, with the electricity coming entirely from renewable sources, chiefly wind and solar.

“We need to put more plugs on things,” said Dr Paul Deane of the Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine (MaREI) at University College Cork who led the study.

“That means electrifying our transport and our heating as well as all our gadgets and appliances. Currently, 80pc of our energy use isn’t electricity and that needs to completely change.”

Dr Deane carried out the study on behalf of Wind Energy Ireland whose chief executive, David Connolly, said it was commissioned to find out if the Government’s climate action objectives were achievable, and what role electricity would play in them.

The Climate Action Bill published last week makes a net zero economy and society by 2050 a legally binding commitment.

Getting energy generation to net zero will be essential to achieving that objective.

Oil and gas currently provide about 80pc of the country’s total energy needs for power, heat and transport while renewables account for just 12pc.

By 2050, it is envisaged renewable electricity would provide 65pc of the energy directly, and another 10-15pc in the converted form of hydrogen to fuel heavy transport and industry.

Biomass would take up some of the slack and carbon capture and storage technology would need to be developed to deal with a small amount of unpreventable emissions.

By MaREI’s calculations, the cost of adopting the new way of powering the country would be an additional 1.4pc of GDP. Ireland currently spends around 8pc of GDP annually on energy.

Mr Connolly said the extra cost was very small when taking into account it would deliver a cleaner, warmer and energy independent country.

“The cost of sitting back and hoping that someone else can stop climate change will be astronomical,” he said.

He said it was essential that major investments planned for wind farms and solar parks, and in particular offshore wind, got under way quickly.

Dr Deane said the 50,000 new jobs would come mainly from the development, installation and management of the technologies that would replace the existing energy system.

“We really don’t get many jobs out of the fossil fuel industry here because if we spend €100 on oil, the vast majority of that will leave Ireland because you’re buying fuel in from somewhere else.

“In contrast, in the 2050 world where electricity is now the backbone, when you spend €100 on the energy sector then, the vast majority of it will be recycled into the Irish economy.”

Climate Action Minsiter Eamon Ryan, welcomed the report, saying: “It shows not only howwe can decarbonise, but how we can do so in a way that builds our economy and delivers a cleaner, more sustainable and secure future for us all.”

Online Editors