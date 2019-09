A young man had to be taken to hospital after he was assaulted at a pre-college event in the RDS this morning.

A young man had to be taken to hospital after he was assaulted at a pre-college event in the RDS this morning.

Youth hospitalised following assault at pre-college event in RDS

Fire, ambulance and Garda members attended the scene, including members of the Emergency Response Unit.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors