Vicky Phelan, the Limerick mother who exposed the CervicalCheck controversy was left 'stunned' and 'gobsmacked' when Meghan Markle told her she had been following her journey.

'You're doing great work' - Meghan Markle tells 'stunned' Vicky Phelan that she has been following her story

Phelan was one of the 300 guests attending the royal garden party at the British Ambassador's Glencairn residence.

"Meghan said she knew who I was and that she had been following my story. I thought 'Oh my god that is amazing'. That was a bonus.

"I knew people knew [my story] elsewhere but you don't think the Royals watch anything like this.... I was amazed I was gobsmacked. I just said 'thank you' - I couldn't believe she knew who I was to be honest. She just said you're doing great work. Keep doing it."

Guests were assembled in “pods” on the lawn of the ambassador’s residence and the royal couple circulated and spoke to groups of people.

Mrs Phelan said the couple also discussed mental health. "The pod I was in was all about health and well being," she said.

"They were quite relaxed."

Mrs Phelan said she had used the party as an opportunity to network to keep awareness about the scandal.

During his speech Prince Harry spoke of the 'unique relationship' between England and Ireland.

Guests from the arts, culture and charity communities attended the event.

Among those on the guest list were Simon Harris, Tanaiste Simon Coveney, Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman.

