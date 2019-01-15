A young woman has died after the car she was driving collided with a tree this morning.

Young woman killed after her car collided with tree in early-morning crash

The single vehicle collision happened on the N24 at Ballydrehid, Cahir, Co Tipperary this morning at 8.30am.

The female driver (19) was fatally injured when her car struck a tree.

Her body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a post mortem will be carried out.

The local coroner has been notified of the crash.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place while Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 - 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors