A SPECIAL book of condolences has been opened in a Cork village for a young woman who died in a freak accident in Africa.

Young woman from Cork killed in accident in Tanzania

Sonia de Silva McCarthy died last Sunday in an accident in Tanzania in east Africa where she had been on a trip.

The young woman had been based in London over recent years but kept close contact with family and friends in her native Ballinascarthy in west Cork.

Sonia is survived by her parents John and Lucia, her brother, Adam, her two sisters, Sabrina and Savana, grandparents and extended family and friends.

Her funeral service will take place in London.

However, as a mark of respect to her family a special book of condolences will be opened at Ballinascarthy Community Hall from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday January 25.

It is hoped that a special memorial service to the young woman will be staged in west Cork at a future date.

It is the second tragedy to rock the tightknit west Cork village in the space of just three days.

Cameron Blair (20), an accomplished local athlete and Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) student, died after being stabbed last Thursday at a house part on the Bandon Road in Cork.

His funeral service will take place in Bandon on Sunday.

Mr Blair will receive special guards of honour as his cortege heads to St Peter's Church from Bandon Rugby Club, CIT, Bandon Grammar School and Bandon Athletic Club.

