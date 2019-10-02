Young woman dies after Kerry road crash

A woman (20s) has died after a two vehicle collision in Kerry early this morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 8am on the N21 Limerick-Killarney road just outside Castleisland.

It is understood a jeep and a car were involved in the collision.

Gardaí, Kerry Fire Brigade and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

"Gardaí are attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a car that occurred at approximately 8am today, Wednesday 2nd October 2019 on the N21, at Meenleitrim, Castleisland, Co.Kerry," a garda spokeswoman said.

"The sole occupant of the car, a female in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries."

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible or to expect delays.

"The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place."

Officers in Tralee are also hoping to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are appealing for anyone who used the route at the time and whose vehicle is equipped with dash-cam equipment to contact them.

Online Editors