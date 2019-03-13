A young teen was assaulted and a garda sustained minor injuries in an incident in Co Meath on Friday night.

Young teen and garda injured in incident involving large group of youths

Gardai in Ashbourne observed a large group of teenagers get off a bus in the centre of the town that evening.

The group were seen entering a multi-story car park, where they approached a small group of local youths who immediately dispersed.

One local youth was assaulted before gardai could intervene, with this youth and a darda sustaining minor injuries.

Gardaí made three arrests and have now identified a number of other individuals who were involved in the incident

The majority of the people involved appear to have travelled from Swords by public transport.

As part of their investigation Gardaí in Ashbourne and Swords are also liaising with local schools.

Online Editors