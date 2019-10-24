Young people six times more likely to be discriminated against by private landlords

YOUNG people aged 16-24 are six times more likely to be discriminated by private landlords.

The number of homeless 18-24-year-olds has more than doubled since 2014, the annual Focus Ireland conference heard today.

The number of young people homeless now is 910, a 110pc increase from 435 in Aug 2014.

Young people are also "at the brunt" of the housing and homelessness crisis and the charity called on the government to develop a National Youth Homelessness strategy.

"Young adults are most likely to bunk-in with friends and extended family to keep a roof over their heads," said the charity's CEO Pat Dennigan.

"People in these situations are part of the ‘hidden homeless’ and are not included in the Government’s official homelessness figures.

Mr Dennigan said that youth homelessness needs to be seen as a matter of "great urgency".

"The fact is there is a lot more that needs to be done and we really need to have a Youth Homeless Strategy in place," he said.

Maynooth University student Dillon Nolan lived in state care until the age of 18 and explained how when he turned of age, became at risk of homelessness.

"It was suddenly deemed, overnight, that I was an adult now and able to support myself independently," he said.

"I was now an adult that had to learn about renting, learn how to live on my own and to actually put a roof over my head.

"When you are in living in Care the State is your Corporate Parent. What parent would abandon their child when they turn 18?" he told the conference.

The charity urged for a strategy which would give tenants "greater security" in order to prevent losing their homes, as well as ensuring that homeless services are LGBT+ friendly.

It also suggested that young people leaving state care must be guaranteed to a secure home.

The conference heard a keynote speech from Dr. Paula Mayock, School of Social Work and Social Policy at TCD and CEO of Rock Trust Kate Polson, who outlined how their organisation’s Housing First work is helping to tackle youth homelessness in Scotland.

