Young people earning less than €20k can afford to pay into pension scheme as many are still living at home, TDs told

The new auto-enrolment pension scheme is due to begin next year. Stock image Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

YOUNG people on less than €20,000 a year can afford to pay into a new national pension scheme from next year as many live at home, politicians were told today.

Insurance industry representatives urged the Government to extend a long-promised auto-enrolment scheme to low-paid workers who are under 23.

