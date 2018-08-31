Young motorcyclist killed in Waterford crash

A 22-year-old man has died following a fatal crash in Co Waterford last night.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle on the R675 Tramore Road near Waterford city shortly before 10pm.

A male motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood that he was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck a barrier.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified, according to gardai.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene this morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place at the crash site.

AA Roadwatch report that the R675 road is closed until further notice between the Tramore Rd R/A and the Ballindud R/A.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The man is the second motorcyclist to be killed this week, following the death of a man in a collision between a motorbike and a truck on the M1 in Dublin on Wednesday.

A male motorcyclist, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the City Morgue. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Online Editors