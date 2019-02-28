A young man has been killed in a road crash on the N78 in Co Kilkenny this morning.

Young motorcyclist (20) killed after being involved in road crash with truck

The incident occurred shortly after 11am at Clashduff, Castlecomer to Kilkenny Road.

The male motorcyclist (aged in his 20s) was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

His body has been removed to St. Luke's General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 180 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

