Young mother speaks of horror after baby monitor is hacked

A young mother has spoken of her shock and revulsion after someone hacked into her electronic baby monitor and made it appear as if her baby had disappeared from his cot.

Michaela Byrne appeared on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live to speak out about the sinister development that left her and her partner Dean in shock.

She said the couple had been watching TV in their home last month and were keeping tabs on their son Theo using an electronic baby monitor that is hooked up to their smartphones.

"At one point my partner picked up the phone and said ‘where’s Theo’,” she said.

The screen showed the baby’s cot and two of his teddy bears, but he was missing, she said.

"At one point I thought he’s fallen out of the cot and my partner thought there was an intruder,” she said.

Dean raced to the baby’s room and thankfully found him sleeping in his cot.

But the experience left them very rattled, she said.

“We were obviously very shook,” she said.

She realised that the night before the incident an LED light that indicates that the monitor is live streaming was switched on and was still on the whole time.

Dean then stared back at the online intruder via the monitor and said: “I know you’re watching.”

The LED light then switched to blue, indicating it had been turned off, she said.

She later learned that the hacker had been able to access the device by using a standard password, which they have since changed.

