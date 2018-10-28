Young man (26) critically injured in road collision overnight

Gardai are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Westmeath in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 2.45am this morning between junction 7 and junction 6 on the M6 near Moate.

A truck collided with the 26-year-old pedestrian who was taken to Tullamore General Hospital in a critical condition.

It is understood that the driver of the truck (44) was uninjured.

The road will remain closed for the next couple of hours while a forensic collision investigation takes place, gardai have confirmed.

Road diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 2.15am and 2.45 am to contact them in Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 111 666 or any Garda station.

Online Editors