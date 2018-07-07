A 21-year-old man has been killed when the car he was travelling in crashed in Co Meath.

Young man (21) killed and another man injured in single car road crash in early hours

The incident occurred at Gibbstown, Navan at around 4am on Saturday morning.

The young man was the front seat passenger of the car being driven by a 23-year-old man.

The driver was injured in the crash and has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Navan Garda Station on 046-9036100 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

