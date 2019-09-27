Young Irishman dies in swimming tragedy in Spain

A YOUNG Irish man has died after a freak swimming tragedy in Spain.

The accident is understood to have occurred late on Thursday evening in a popular northern Spanish resort.

It is understood the man, aged in his 20s, had only just started a walking holiday on the French-Spanish border.

He was attempting to complete the famous Camino trek to Santiago de Compostela with a group of friends. Details of the accident remain unclear.

However, it appears that the young man went for a swim to relax having been walking in the sun all day.

He got into difficulty and was later discovered unresponsive in the water before being dragged ashore.

Desperate efforts were made to revive him but, tragically, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has been taken to a local hospital pending a medical examination for the local coroner.

The young man is understood to have been from Cork though he has strong Kerry connections.

It is the latest tragedy to hit Irish holidaymakers overseas this summer.

Last August, two Cork-based children died in separate drowning tragedies while on family holidays in Spain and Germany.

Online Editors