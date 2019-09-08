A school teacher who died in an early morning car crash has been named as Craig Lynch, a noted athlete who previously represented Ireland at the European Championships.

Young father killed in car crash named as Irish international athlete who was engaged to be married

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle fatal crash at about 1.40am yesterday on the R163 at Headfort, Kells, Co Meath.

Mr Lynch (29) was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Mervin Dickson, a coach for Shercock Athlete Club, whose wife is a close relative of Mr Lynch, said everyone was devastated following the tragic accident.

“The family is heartbroken,” he told Independent.ie. “It’s a big shock for everyone. He was one of the best athletes we ever had.”

In a post on social media, Shercock Athletics Club extended its sympathies to his fiancée, daughter, family and friends.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

It is understood that the car he was driving left the road and hit a wall.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

A source told Independent.ie that Mr Lynch was a “much-loved” science teacher at Eureka Secondary School in Kells.

Local councillor Sarah Reilly said: “It was very upsetting to hear that a young man has died in such awful circumstances.

“The whole community is just in shock and my thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very sad time.”

Online Editors