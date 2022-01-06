Young death ‘rips the hearts of families and parishes’, says priest at funeral of NYE crash victim Shane Gilchrist (23)

The coffin of Shane Gilchrist is carried by his hurling club teammates to be buried in Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Photo: Colin Keegan

The funeral of a young man killed in a tragic New Year’s Eve crash that also claimed the lives of his girlfriend, and the driver of the other car, has been remembered as a hard worker and a talented sportsman .

Shane Gilchrist (23) from Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, and Saoirse Corrigan (21) from nearby Whitehall, lost their lives on New Year's Eve when the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the N52 in Kells at approximately 4.15pm.

Ms Corrigan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her funeral was held yesterday. Mr Gilchrist was rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the second car, Julie Kehoe (27), from Craanford in Co Wexford, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she later passed away. Her funeral also took place today.

Her three children, a 12-year-old boy and two baby girls, were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for their injuries.

The conditions of the young girls were not described to be serious, but the 12-year-old boy was said to be in a serious condition and was transferred to Temple Street Hospital.

Today at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Parish Priest Fr Patrick Moore said that for a young person to die is a tragedy.

“It is unnatural and out of kilter. Grandparents and parents should not have to experience the death of a child. It is the reversal of nature. When a young person loses their life, in accidents or other ways, it rips the heart of families and parishes, as it has done here over these days.

"And three parishes in the hinterland have been plummeted into grief and shock and disbelief. We think of Saoirse as well as Shane, and also Julie Kehoe, the other accident victim, going too swiftly and too soon,” he said.

Fr Moore said Shane was baptised in the same church on January 17, 1999, and confirmed on April 20, 2017.

“I remember fondly his smiling friendly countenance as a boy in our school and parish. In the community college, his love for carpentry and hurling flourished. I was very aware of his prowess and a goalie on the local hurling team as well. I know that he grew into a very reliable worker, totally dedicated, and never missing a day from work,” he said.

He added that Shane had a love for his family, was very well liked in the community, and was making the journey to God with his girlfriend Saoirse, all too tragically and too soon.

“As we bid farewell, his parents and family treasure many beautiful memories, and mischievous ones too. From the day he was born they regarded him as a gift, mostly affectionately known by them as Budser. With skin-fitting jeans he would leave the house without much room for a wallet,” said Fr Moore in his homily.

“He's also fondly and proudly remembered by his family for his many good saves in the goals, even though he was accused at times of having a hole in the hurley when a miss occurred. They recall how he dodged punishment for causing trouble, which of course would be minor, by making trips to both sets of grandparents and still return for more devilment.

“He always lent a hand to his uncles at welding and carpentry, at which he was very deft with great work ethic. May this hard-working young man and sportsman, and family jewel, live with God forever,” he added.

Symbols at the altar representing Mr Gilchrist’s life were a set of air pods representing his love of music; a hurley and sliotar representing his love of sport; and a hammer, pencil, measuring tape and nail gun that represented his working life. He had only bought the nail gun recently, but had never got the opportunity to use it.

There was also a picture of Shane and Saoirse representing their friendship and happiness.

Shane was predeceased by his brother Joey. Chief mourners were his mother Trisha; father David; brothers Luke, Bryan, Peter; sister Emma; grandparents Johnny, Maureen, George and Imelda; uncles, aunts and extended family.

After requiem mass his remains were brought to the adjoining cemetery for burial.

Tributes have been paid to both Ms Corrigan and Mr Gilchrist from local GAA clubs.

Ringtown GAA wrote on its Facebook page: "We are all in shock and devastated with the tragic death of our beautiful friend and club member Saoirse. We remember especially all her family members and her partner Shane, who also sadly died in the accident. RIP.

"May their gentle souls rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha."

Castlepollard Hurling Club posted a photo of the couple, writing: “A terrible tragedy engulfed our community as two of our young beautiful souls were tragically taken from us decades too soon. Castlepollard Hurling & Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Gilchrist, Murray, Corrigan and Coffey families.

"Shane and Saoirse were both stalwarts in the Castlepollard and Ringtown Hurling Clubs and extended communities. Our hearts are broken for your loss in this most difficult time.”