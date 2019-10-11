A YOUNG Antrim woman is undergoing treatment in a Manchester hospital after being stabbed in a terrorist attack at Manchester’s Arndale Shopping centre.

Young Antrim woman among five people stabbed in 'random and brutal' Manchester terror attack

The woman, who comes from the Glengormley area, was on a trip to the English city when a man went on a knife rampage in the massive shopping centre, injuring at least five people.

The woman, who has not yet been named by the Manchester authorities, is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

A 41 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

DUP councillor Alison Bennington, who represents the Glengormley area, told the Belfast Telegraph: “This is a dreadful thing to have happened.

“She’d just arrived there this morning to do some shopping - and then this happens. Dear help her.

“She just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s a horrific incident. My heart goes out to her — and to the other people who have been injured.”

The suspect was detained on suspicion of terrorism, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police were called to the Arndale Centre at 11.15am on Friday.

Witnesses described a scene of terror as shoppers, some with injuries, sought refuge in stores.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West were called in to investigate, and at around 3.15pm, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said the suspect had been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.

He added that investigators did not believe anyone else to be involved in the attack.

Mr Jackson said the attacker was armed with a large knife as he entered the Exchange Court of the shopping centre where he “lunged” at shoppers.

He said the first to intervene were two unarmed police community support officers who had been nearby, and who tried to confront the attacker who then chased them with a knife as they called for assistance.

He added: “Other officers both armed and unarmed quickly responded and within five minutes he was challenged and detained by armed officers on Market Street outside the Arndale Centre.

“We do not know the motivation for this terrible attack. It appears random, is certainly brutal and of course extremely frightening for anyone who witnessed it.”

Mr Jackson said the incident was “bound to bring back memories of the awful events of 2017”.

He added: “Although the injuries are nasty, we are told that, thankfully, none are life-threatening.”

He said the force had increased patrols in the area, but added: “We do not believe there is a wider threat at this time and we are hoping to return the city to normality by tomorrow morning.”

Mr Jackson called on anyone who may have been present to send any images or footage they have taken to the GMP website.

Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the centre when he heard “a load of screams just outside” the shop he was in.

He said a woman then came into the shop and told others “a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me”.

Mr Houlder added: “Luckily she had quite a thick jacket – she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst in to tears.”

He said he was evacuated several minutes later, at which point he saw “a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don’t know”.

“I definitely don’t think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked by the incident and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected”.

Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester’s deputy mayor for policing, crime and fire, said: “I want to praise Greater Manchester’s emergency services for their swift and professional action.

“Our thoughts are with the five people injured.

“The scene has been secured and all emergency services are engaged in ensuring public safety – the investigation is ongoing.”

The Arndale Centre is just a few hundred yards from the Manchester Arena and Victoria railway station – both of which have been the scene of recent terror attacks.

Twenty-two people were killed in May 2017 when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb in the Manchester Arena following an Ariane Grande concert – the youngest victim was just eight years old.

Last New Year’s Eve, three people including a police officer were seriously injured after a 25-year-old man launched a knife attack on passers-by.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and will face trial in November.

In 1996, the Arndale Centre was damaged in a major bomb attack by the IRA in which a 1,500-kilograms device loaded on a lorry was detonated on Corporation Street.

More than 200 people were injured in the explosion, although there were no fatalities.

